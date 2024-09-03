Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,635 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,190.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,386,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 6.8 %

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

