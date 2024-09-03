Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE FMX opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $99.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $1.0206 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 14.36%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.