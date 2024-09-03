Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

RKLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

