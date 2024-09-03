Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $198.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,806,458 shares of company stock worth $324,393,935. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

