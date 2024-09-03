Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires New Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

