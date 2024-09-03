Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires New Stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

