Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 4,230 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 20.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 58,336 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.