Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 995 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $192.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.95. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.88.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

