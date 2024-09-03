Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $164,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 532 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after acquiring an additional 145,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,330,000 after purchasing an additional 402,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,797 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,558. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $268.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.05 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

