Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $181,000 in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $60,919.96. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,119 shares of company stock worth $369,340. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $284.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.28 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.