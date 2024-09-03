Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $195,000 in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $341.23 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $341.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.06.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $6,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,823,898.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,134 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

