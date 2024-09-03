Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $204,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.