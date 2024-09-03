Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after buying an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

