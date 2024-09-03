Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $227,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $519.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.62 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,147,321. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

