Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $242,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

