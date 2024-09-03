Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $251,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,710,000. EQ LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter.

EFG opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

