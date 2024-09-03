Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $262,000 in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 74,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARKG opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

