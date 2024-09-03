Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $264,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $573,822. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

