Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

