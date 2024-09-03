Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after buying an additional 686,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 528,950 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,355,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,558.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,558.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan bought 16,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $274,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and sold 8,295 shares valued at $144,087. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 615.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6,266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

