Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,243 shares of company stock worth $12,941,870. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $361.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.34. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $362.43. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.