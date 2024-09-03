Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.0 %

LW stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.