Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

ADI stock opened at $234.84 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.32.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

