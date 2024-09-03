Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $134.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

