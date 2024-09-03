Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

