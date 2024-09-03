Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $320.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.82 and a 200-day moving average of $310.35. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $247.52 and a 52-week high of $332.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

