Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 514,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 131,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

