Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases Shares of 1,948 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. American National Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $161.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $161.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

