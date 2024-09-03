Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases Shares of 3,506 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.