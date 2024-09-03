Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $202,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 610 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CI stock opened at $361.81 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.62 and its 200 day moving average is $343.09. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.86.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

