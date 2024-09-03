Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,623 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 67,120 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,354,000. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 273,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

