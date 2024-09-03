Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $307.13 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $307.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.91 and a 200-day moving average of $255.81.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

