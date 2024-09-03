Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

