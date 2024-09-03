Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 355 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of INTU opened at $630.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $640.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.35.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

