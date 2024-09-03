Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 16.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Ogens acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $44,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,854.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.6 %

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 31.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 115.32%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

