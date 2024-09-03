Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $258.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

