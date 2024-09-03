Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 46,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Roxgold Trading Up 2.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.
About Roxgold
Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roxgold
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.