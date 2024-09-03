RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in RTX by 10.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in RTX by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 476,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in RTX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in RTX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.59. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

