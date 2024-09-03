Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.