Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $874,748,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $252.90 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.49, for a total transaction of $3,637,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,210,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,882,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.49, for a total transaction of $3,637,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,210,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,882,194.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,164 shares of company stock worth $23,760,225 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

