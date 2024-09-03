Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10). Approximately 57,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 155,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.13).

Sanderson Design Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.35.

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

