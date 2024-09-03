SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $219.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $221.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

