Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after buying an additional 4,344,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

