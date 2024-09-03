Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

