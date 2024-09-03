SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Shares Down 1.1%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80). Approximately 775,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,816,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.70 ($0.81).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.94. The company has a market cap of £664.90 million, a P/E ratio of -610.00 and a beta of 0.48.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,000.00%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

