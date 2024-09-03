SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. SecureWorks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.110 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of SCWX opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $737.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

