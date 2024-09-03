Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Insider Buys £2,189,500 in Stock

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott bought 1,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £2,189,500 ($2,879,026.96).

Seed Innovations Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of SEED opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.80. Seed Innovations Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.43 ($0.06). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.95.

Seed Innovations Company Profile

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

