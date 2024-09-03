SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN) Insider Adrian Hargrave Purchases 228,873 Shares

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Hargrave bought 228,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,866.19 ($9,028.52).

Adrian Hargrave also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Adrian Hargrave purchased 80,645 shares of SEEEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,419.35 ($3,181.26).

SEEEN Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of LON:SEEN opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.72. SEEEN plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.65 ($0.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50.

SEEEN Company Profile

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

