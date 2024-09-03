Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Semtech were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,458,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,522,000 after buying an additional 131,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after buying an additional 613,274 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 197,595 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

