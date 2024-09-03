Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.61. 23,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 121,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.